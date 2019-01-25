Work begins on road project within 60 minutes of foundation laying: Officials

Noida (UP), Jan 25 (PTI) Construction started on a six-lane elevated corridor here within an hour of the foundation laying of the project on Friday, with officials saying such pace of work was unprecedented.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had this afternoon laid the foundation stone for the Elevated Corridor from the Mayur Vihar flyover in Delhi (near Chilla Regulator) to the Mahamaya Flyover on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.The 5.5-km-long structure, being built at a cost of Rs 650 crore by the Noida Industrial Development Authority, is scheduled to be completed in next 42 months."This is the first time that work on any project has started within an hour of its foundation laying. It is unprecedented for Noida," Noida Authority's General Manager (Projects) Rajeev Tyagi told PTI."The work on the corridor has begun today and is scheduled to get done in 42 months. We are, however, targeting to get it done in 36 months, he said.Once operational, the elevated corridor between Sector 14A to the Master Plan-3 roadwould ease traffic for commuters going from Noida to Delhi, Faridabad and the other way round, he said.It will also ease congestion on other major roads, saving time and checking pollution, he added.UP State Bridge Corporation Limited, set up by the Government of Uttar Pradesh in 1973,is the construction agency for the project. PTI KIS RCJ