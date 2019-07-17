Work for welfare of the poor: Birla to new IAS officers

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) IAS officers should stay in regular touch with the common man and make efforts to ensure for welfare of the last man standing on the periphery, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla told the newly inducted public administrators during an orientation programme.Speaking during the programme titled 'Parliamentary Procedure and Practice for Assistant Secretaries' organised by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs in Parliament building, Birla told the IAS officers that there would be many responsibilities to fulfil and numerous challenges to face when performing duties as administrators.Stating that their actions would be instrumental in the making of a 'New India', as dreamt by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he urged them to work tirelessly without any fear or prejudice to better the lives of the poor.He emphasised that efforts should be made to ensure justice to the last-man standing.Birla urged them to listen to the problems of people with sympathy and open heart.Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, MoS in the ministry Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan were also present at the event. PTI JTR JTR ABHABH