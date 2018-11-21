Work Hard, Play Harder With Lenovo's New ThinkPad X1 Extreme

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, November 21, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Lenovo has launched the latest addition to the ThinkPad X1 portfolio in India. ThinkPad X1 Extreme introduces a 15-inch form factor to the X1 series and is the first to include NVIDIA discrete graphics. X1 Extreme is designed for advanced users who seek a thin and light Windows 10 powered laptop that reflects their personality as well as high performance computing needs. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788053/Lenovo_ThinkPad_X1_Extreme.jpg )It is ideal for data intensive workloads, video and photo editing, graphics rendering, virtual and mixed reality applications. Compatible with leading audio headsets, users can enjoy low latency immersive experiences on ThinkPad X1 Extreme, making it a strong performer in multiple fields such as education, training, healthcare and 3D modelling. Powerful NVIDIA GeForce 1050Ti graphics also lets users sneak in some time with their favorite games, and movies.True to its name, ThinkPad X1 Extreme is incredibly tough. Four layers of reinforced carbon fiber form the top cover structure including a core layer that absorbs shocks. In addition, a new aluminum-alloy bottom cover dissipates the heat more efficiently and keeps the ThinkPad cool, while supporting intense computing and graphics workloads.Work Hard Work-spaces can be anywhere from home to, coffee shops to airplanes. Weight is a critical consideration when moving between environments. Starting at just 1.7kg, the X1 Extreme is 12 percent lighter than its popular cousin ThinkPad T580, while managing to extract the same performance.The combination of 8th generation Intel Core[TM] processors, including the six-core Intel Core[TM] i9 (coming soon[1]) up to 64GB of memory and dual PCIe SSD storage option with Raid 0/1 capability brings the highest performance ever seen on a X1 Series.Productivity and collaboration are enhanced with far field microphones and Dolby Audio[TM] Premium for the best conferencing experiences and up to 15 hours of battery life mean users can work and play for longer. Rapid Charge will then fuel the X1 Extreme up to 80% in just 60 minutes for more work or play time. We also maintain the great ThinkPad Keyboard experience with industry leading key travel of 1.8mm within this device class.Play Harder The ThinkPad X1 Extreme design incorporates user demands for greater transparency and integration between personal technology use and that required for work. Touch screen capability brings smartphone-like control and smarter voice control features with Cortana and Amazon Alexa offering a new dimension to PC interaction.Casual gamers will relish the recipe of a stunning 15.6-inch UHD display, a whole new world of sound with Dolby Atmos through supported headphones and smoother gameplay with the NVIDIA GeForce 1050Ti MaxQ discrete graphics.What's more, that stunning display includes support for Dolby Vision[TM] HDR enabled content allowing users to relax in front of their favorite show or movie from their chosen streaming provider.The new X1 Extreme isn't just a high-performance workhorse, it transcends the gap between work and play and offers prosumers a smart laptop that delivers on all fronts.The ThinkPad X1 Extreme is now available for customers to purchase via http://www.lenovo.com/x1extreme starting at INR 1,95,999/-(plus tax and applicable charges).Lenovo also has partnered with Air Asia, and with this strategic alliance between the two brands, customers of ThinkPad X1 Extreme would be able to earn free flights beginning December. As an introductory offer for December, 15,000 reward points on Air Asia would be awarded free for a ThinkPad X1 Extreme.For professional users who require a workstation with key ISV application certification within the same thin and light chassis, check out the ThinkPad P1.[1] ThinkPad X1 Extreme with Intel Core i9 processor will be available starting December, 2018Additional Collaterals -DataSheetX1 Extreme ImagesBare vs Box videoAbout Lenovo Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$45 billion Fortune Global 500 company and a global technology leader in driving Intelligent Transformation through smart devices and infrastructure that create the best user experience. Lenovo manufactures one of the world's widest portfolio of connected products, including smartphones (Motorola), tablets, PCs (ThinkPad, Yoga, Lenovo Legion) and workstations as well as AR/VR devices and smart home/office solutions. 