Work on Chandrawal Phase II water treatment plant to start in June-end: DJB

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) The work on the Chandrawal Phase II water treatment plant (WTP), the first to be set up in the national capital after a gap of 13 years, will begin this month, according to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The plant will augment the DJB's water supply by 106 million gallons of water per day."We did not set up the plant earlier because we did not have water for it. It's pointless to have a plant when you do not have raw water. Now, water is available with us. The work is likely to start on June 24 or 25," DJB Vice-Chairman Dinesh Mohaniya said. The new WTP will be constructed at a cost of Rs 598 crores in three years. Currently, the utility is supplying 900 MGD of drinking water to the city on an average against the demand for 1,120 MGD. The peak production is around 935 MGD. There are a total of 11 water treatment plants in the national capital, a DJB official said. The BJP and the Congress have been trying to corner the AAP government in Delhi over the alleged water shortage. On Tuesday, a Delhi BJP delegation gheraoed the office of DJB CEO Nikhil Kumar protesting over the issue.