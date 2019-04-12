Work to enlarge 'Grand Wall Mural' of Mahatma Gandhi has begun: KVIC

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) The work to enlarge 'Grand Wall Mural' of Mahatma Gandhi has begun at the New Delhi Municipal Corporation building here, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) said Friday.The clay mural will be increased in size from the present 150 square metres to 217 metres, making it 43 per cent larger than its earlier version, it said.Giving more details, KVIC chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the enlarged mural will look more grand and prominent by proportionately increasing its size by four feet on all sides. "Besides, Indian Flag will be painted on the cement sheets as the background of Bapu's image which will add to the beauty of the image," Saxena said.Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had unveiled the mural to mark Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary year in January. The 150 square metres clay mural is made of 'Kulhads' (earthern tea cups) by 150 village potters across India, who assembled to make it at Morbi in Gujarat - the birthplace of Gandhi.The KVIC began the work after taking note of Naidu's suggestion to make it larger during the unveiling of the mural on January 31, a KVIC statement said.The potters had brought clay from their respective regions to produce Kulhads for the mural, which was mixed with Morbi clay under the guidance of Clay Club, a terracotta designing company at Morbi. As many as 3,870 all-weather proof Kulhads were used in the final design. The KVIC chairman said it was a matter of great pride for the nation and the commission as it was practical display of Gandhian thoughts on village industries. "This tributary endeavour of KVIC is certainly a 'tribute with difference'. It is also a proud moment for the nation, when KVIC's grand mural is showcasing the combined 'sweaty' efforts of village potters across the nation hailing from hilly Leh to seaside Maharashtra and from dense jungle area of Chhattisgarh to Gangetic Varanasi," he added. PTI URD PKS SRY