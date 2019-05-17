Work with full attention to ensure there is no error vote counting: EC advisor to officials

Jaipur, May 17 (PTI) At a training programme of returning officers involved in vote-counting process Election Commission Advisor Bhanwar Lal asked them to take it as a challenge and ensure absolutely no error in the process.Campaigning for the last phase of polling for the general elections, to be held on Sunday, ended Friday evening and counting of votes will take place on May 23."It is required that the officials work with full attention for zero error in counting process," Lal said at a training programme of 25 returning officers. Rajasthan Chief Electoral Anand Kumar said no major complaint was received and no re-polling situation arose in any parliamentary constituency of the state due to efforts of officials involved in the election process.He asked officials to ensure similar management in vote counting process.Kumar said counting will start at 8 am on May 23 with postal ballots and Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) whereas counting of EVM will start at 8.30 am. PTI AG NSDNSD