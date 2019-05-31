Worker falls to death at construction site in Gr Noida

Noida (UP), May 31 (PTI) A 20-year-old worker died in Greater Noida after he allegedly fell off the 14th floor-level scaffolding of a building at a private construction site, police said Friday.The incident took place around 2.30 pm on Thursday at Gaur Yamuna City, a group housing society along the Yamuna Expressway, they said.The worker has been identified as Sabir, a native of West Bengal, who had recently joined the work where his relatives were already engaged, a police official said."He was up on the 14th floor working on the scaffolding when suddenly he slipped and could not regain balance. He came crashing down on a safety net and then landed on the ground. He died later," Station House Officer (SHO), Rabupura, Sunil Kumar Singh said.He said after post-mortem the body was handed over to Sabir's maternal uncle, who also works at the same site as a construction worker.Police have not received any complaint against anyone so far in the case, the SHO said. PTI KIS KJKJ