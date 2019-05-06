Worker killed, three injured in mishap at steel plant in Raipur

Raipur, May 5 (PTI) A worker was killed and four other labourers suffered burn injuries at a steel plant in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur after molten metal fell on them Sunday evening, police said. The incident occurred at the Steel Melting Shop (SMS) of the Godawari Power and Ispat Limited in Siltara industrial area on the outskirts of the capital, Additional Superintendent of Police (Raipur rural) Tarkeshwar Patel told PTI. The crucible container, in which the molten metal was being transported in the SMS, accidentally tilted and fell on the victims who were working in the area below, he said. A worker, identified as Ranjeet Kumar, hailing from Bihar, died on the spot while four other labourers suffered burn injuries, he said. The injured were admitted to Kalda Burn and Plastic Surgery Centre here, he added. A case was registered in this connection, the ASP said, adding that the investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the incident. PTI TKP CK