Working group invites stakeholders' views on roadmap for USD 5 trillion economy

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The working group tasked to develop a roadmap towards achieving a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025 has circulated its report to stakeholders for suggestions, the commerce and industry ministry said Thursday.The group was constituted by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP)."The underlying strengths are indicative of the potential of India to achieve a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025. The current structure of the economy and the emerging dynamics provide us grounds to target achieving USD 1 trillion from agriculture and allied activities, USD one trillion from manufacturing and USD 3 trillion from services," it said in a statement.It added that the proposed industrial policy provides an overarching, sector-agnostic agenda for the enterprises of the future and envisions creating a globally competitive Indian industry that is modern, sustainable and inclusive. PTI RR BALBAL