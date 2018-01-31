Working grp to meet on roadmap to make India a $5trn economy

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu will call a meeting of a working group soon to develop a detailed roadmap for increasing the size of Indian economy to USD 5 trillion in the coming years.

This was discussed today during a review meeting of different initiatives with the officers of the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion.

Prabhu has recently stated that India is expected to become a USD 5 trillion economy in the next 8?9 years with the manufacturing sector contributing 20 per cent to that.

He called a meeting of the core working group to "develop a detailed roadmap for USD 5 trillion economy".

In a series of tweets, the ministry said he also reviewed the progress of new industrial policy, which is under preparation.

The minister said the policy should include provisions for encouraging self help groups and promote district level industrialisation.

Prabhu also said the policy should also indicate broad framework on sectors of future on which detailed action plans needs to be developed in collaboration with line ministries.

Further Prabhu called for a detailed strategy to promote GI (Geographical Indications) products for each state.

Besides, he instructed the officers to identify next set of interventions at a strategic level for startup India programme.