Working on best course of action on P&W engine issues: Sinha

Hyderabad, Mar 9 (PTI) Amid repeated instances of A320 neo planes facing problems with Pratt & Whitney engines, Union minister Jayant Sinha today said authorities are working on the best course of action to address the issue.

The Minister of State for Civil Aviation remained evasive on whether there are any plans to ground these planes that are powered by P&W engines.

"Safety is our number one priority and we have been working very closely with safety regulators around the world to decide the best course of action for the P&W neo engine," Sinha told reporters here.

He was responding to a question on whether there are plans to ground the entire A320 neo planes with P&W engines till the problems are fully addressed.

Sinha noted that the government has put in place appropriate safety measures for P&W engines which are consistent with practices followed around the world.

These engines are now subject to regular inspections and de-pairing system is also put in place whereby new engines that are having problems are only allowed one at a time on an aeroplane, he added.

"So we followed of course what the global practices on the global safety considerations are and those are what we are implementing in India as well," he added.

When told that the previous government had ordered Air India to ground Boeing Dreamliner planes following an FAA directive due to a battery issue, Sinha replied that move was an "expert decision made by safety experts (on) what is appropriate and what is required."

"As far as Dreamliner was concerned, they took the appropriate measures and here as far as neo is concerned, we are taking appropriate measures informed by the best techincal and expert advice on the matter," the minister said.

On February 9, EASA had issued an emergency airworthiness directive for A320 neo planes fitted with PW1100 engines having a particular serial number.

The directive followed instances of the engines in-flight shut-downs and rejected take-offs involving A320 neo family aircraft.

On February 21, P&W said it has come out with a revised configuration to address the latest problem in some of its engines powering A320 neo planes.

In recent weeks, there have also been instances of P&W A320 neo aircraft facing problems.

About the delay in floating bids for Air India disinvestment, the minister said there are number of important issues that have to be sorted out.

"And then we have to get approval from the Alternative Mechanism chaired by the Finance Minister... that is the process that we are going through right now and as soon as we have the go ahead from the Alternative Mechanism, the expression of interest will be there," he said.

The government has decided on strategic disinvestment of loss-making Air India. PTI IAS GDK RAM SBT