Working towards strengthening Ayurveda: HP health minister

(Eds: minor edit) Dharamshala, June 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Vipin Singh Parmar Sunday said the hill-state had an "immense wealth of medicinal herbs" and was working towards strengthening Ayurveda.The minister was speaking at the free multi-purpose medical camps and exhibition of herbs organised by the Ayurveda Department on the occasion of Shahid Jagdish Singh Rana's martyrdom day at Jandrah near here.Rana had died in a Naxalite attack in Bihar's Patna in 1999. Parmar announced that a free health check-up camp will be organised every year on June 2.He also said that the Shaheed Jagdish Singh Rana Ayurvedic Health Centre in Jandarah will be upgraded to a 10-bedded Ayurvedic hospital, in which special facilities of Panchkarma and Marma medicine will be provided."Himachal has immense wealth of medicinal herbs and plants and the government is working to ensure its proper use," Parmar said, stressing that the state government is trying to strengthen Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine. "I have already instructed the forest and Ayurveda department to form a joint project for the protection and promotion of these plants. Soon, a centre for the collection of herbs will be set up in Jandarah," he added. The minister further said, "We should learn discipline, dedication and commitment from the brave soldiers of the Indian Army. They are safeguarding the country in difficult circumstances even in remote areas." PTI CORR RHL