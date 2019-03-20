Working with all airlines to provide sufficient capacity, says civil aviation ministry

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The civil aviation ministry Wednesday said it is working with all airlines to provide sufficient capacity and is monitoring safety as well as compliance levels on a daily basis, amid concerns over flight cancellations and rise in airfares.The grounding of aircraft by crisis-hit Jet Airways, grounding of Boeing MAX 737 planes by SpiceJet and curtailed schedule of IndiGo, among other factors, have impacted flight schedules."To ensure passenger convenience, stable operations and affordable fares, MOCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation) is working with all airlines to provide sufficient capacity across the entire network. We continue to monitor safety and compliance on a daily basis," the ministry said in a tweet.All airlines are required to follow Passenger Charter requirements fully and comprehensively. Any complaints may be registered with the AirSewa portal, it added. PTI RAM BAL