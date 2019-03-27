Working with Bryan Singer was unpleasant: Sophie Turner

Los Angeles, Mar 27 (PTI) "X-Men: Apocalypse" star Sophie Turner is the latest actor to open up about her "unpleasant" working experience with director Bryan Singer, who is facing fresh allegations of sexual abuse by multiple men."Bohemian Rhapsody" star Rami Malek has previously spoken about his differences with Singer while shooting for the Queen biopic. The director was fired for alleged unprofessional behaviour.Alluding to Malek's brief comment on the subject, Turner told Rolling Stone magazine, "Our time together was, like Rami said, unpleasant." Turner is all set to reprise her role as Jean Grey in Simon Kinberg's "Dark Phoenix", which is slated to hit the screens on June 7. Malek, who won the best actor Oscar for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the movie, addressed the trouble on the movie's set in February."In my situation with Bryan, it was not pleasant, not at all," he had said about the reports of their fight."And that's about what I can say about it at this point. For anyone who is seeking any solace in all of this, Bryan Singer was fired. Bryan Singer was fired, I don't think that was something anyone saw coming but I think that had to happen and it did," he had said.Allegations of sexual misconduct have followed Singer for a while now, the latest being an investigative article by The Atlantic in January this year. The magazine spoke to over 50 sources, including four men for a detailed piece on the director. PTI BK BKBK