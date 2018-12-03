Works by leading Indian modernists to go under the hammer at Saffronart sale

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Works by Indian modernists including Bhupen Khakhar, Akbar Padamsee, Manjit Bawa, S H Raza, F N Souza and Arpita Singh will go under the hammer at Saffronart's upcoming Modern Indian Art sale on December 5-6.The online sale that features 86 works by significant Indian Modernists, will be led by Bhupen Khakhar's 1994 Untitled (The Bathing Ghat) work. One of the most important works by the artist to enter the market in recent years, the oil on canvas painting is estimated at Rs 2.5 - 3.5 crore.The artwork uses a dark blue palette offset by earth tones to portray people frolicking, bathing and sitting by a riverfront.The work, though typical of Khakhar's style during this period, is unusual in its composition, with a triangular canvas capping a rectangular one, creating a painting shaped like a roofed house.Akbar Padamsee's 'Sans Titre' (1964) marks the artist's move away from figurative landscapes, before his Metascapes series, in a period where he focused on form, structure and colour. It is estimated at Rs 2.16 - 3.6 crore.F N Souza's'London East End' (1956), estimated at Rs 2 - 2.4 crore, was created during an important phase in the artist's career in post-war London. Painted in the popular Cubist style of the 1950s, it is an excellent example of Souza's superior draughtsmanship, demonstrated by his powerful use of the line. "The modern art sale features notable works by Indian Modernists from the post-Independence period. The sale offers an opportunity for established collectors looking to expand their collections and for younger bidders who want to own a great piece of art," Dinesh Vazirani, Saffronart CEO and Co-Founder said.Other highlights include a vibrant untitled work from 1994 by Manjit Bawa,estimated at Rs 1.8 - 2.5 crore and Arpita Singh's'Jars' (1997)estimated at Rs 90 lakhs - 1.2 crore.The auction that will take place on saffronart.com, will be preceded by viewings of select lots in New Delhi, Mumbai and London. PTI TRS MAHMAH