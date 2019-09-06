Works from F N Souza's estate to go under the hammer at Saffronart sale

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Fifty-five defining works of art from leading Indian modernist Francis Newton Souza's estate will go under the hammer at Saffronart's upcoming live day sale on September 12, ahead of the auction house's 20th anniversary. The catalogue for the sale will comprise artworks dating from the early 1940s through the late 1990s, showcasing the evolution of Souza's extensive oeuvre through his drawings and works on paper, chemical alterations, a canvas and mixed media among others.The collection will feature a number of Souza's paintings of heads, a theme he explored throughout his career."Distorted and futuristic, they represent both a sense of self-deprecation and a critique of human society," the auction house said in a statement.Among these are a 1962 Untitled drawing estimated at Rs 80,000 - 1 lakh, and another 1998 Untitled acrylic and felt tip pen work on newspaper, estimated at Rs 1.5 - 2.5 lakhs. A 1963 Untitled (Profumo Affair) drawing with pen on magazine paper, which references a British political scandal from 1961, will also be part of the sale. It is estimated at Rs 1.5 - 2.5 lakhs. "The day sale features works from the estate of F N Souza from every decade of his career, which provides an exciting opportunity for both new and seasoned collectors to access and own some significant works by one of Indias leading modernists," Minal Vazirani, Saffronart President and Co-Founder said. After moving to New York in 1967, Souza began experimenting with using chemical solvents on magazine paper, and created a series of works which he called "chemical alterations". A set of four untitled chemical alterations created between 1997 and 1999, will also be up for grabs at the sale. They are estimated at Rs 4 - 5 lakhs. These works were distinctive in the use of bold, decisive lines and grotesque heads, as well as landscapes, superimposed on pre-existing images, adding both literal and subversive layers to their interpretations. The collection also includes an unusual work, "Artist's Palette" (1999), created by painting with acrylic paint and a marker on a palette, which is estimated at Rs 2.5 - 3.5 lakhs. The auction will be held at The Oberoi here. PTI TRS MAHMAH