Workshop to sensitize police officers about Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act held

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) A workshop to sensitize senior officials of the Delhi police about their role and responsibilities in ensuring greater awareness about the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act was organised on Thursday. The workshop helped participants understand the intricacies and variations of dealing with sexual harassment cases and made them aware of their enhanced responsibility in ensuring timely recording and reporting of information and investigative procedures, said Suman Nalwa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Training) said. A module on prevention of sexual harassment is being made available online on the e-learning portal of Delhi Police - "NIPUN" so that all police-personnel can access it and learn about the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, the officer said. The workshop was presided over by Special Commissioner of Police (Training) P K Bhardwaj. PTI AMP AMP TDSTDS