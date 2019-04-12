World Allergy Week: Asthma Allergy Nordic Recommends Blueair Air Purifiers for Allergy Sufferers

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, April 12, 2019/PRNewswire/ --It is the World Allergy Week (7-13 April), an annual World Allergy Organization initiative to raise awareness of, and advocate for, better management and prevention of allergies and related diseases such as asthma. With 9 out of 10 people on the planet breathing polluted air, known to both cause and exacerbate allergies, this is an important initiative.Dust, pet and pollen allergies are a growing global concern, costing the society millions of dollars every year in lost sick-days, medication and physician visits. Particularly, allergies among children are a rising worry. With the increasing level of air pollution year after year, people in India are increasingly concerned about the growing health diseases caused due to air pollution. Blueair in partnership with YouGov, an international Internet-based market research and data analytics firm, conducted a global study on Allergens. The study shows how people react to various allergens and indoor pollutants. As per the report, 71% of the Indians consider dust as a major pollutant that causes allergy, followed by bacteria, virus (63%) and smoke (56%). Apart from these, other forms of pollutants that Indians feel exist at homes and could be a major contributor to allergies are pollen (27%), pet hair/dander (33%), microplastic (28%) and chemical pollution (28%).Dust allergies Some 150 million people around the world are allergic to dust. A common misunderstanding, however, is that dust allergies are caused by dust particles in the air. The allergic reaction is primarily due to a sensitivity to dust mites, tiny organisms that feed on skin and waste proteins found in dust. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, dust mites may be the most common trigger of year-round allergies and asthma. In India, maximum people considered dust as the major contributor to airborne allergies. The YouGov study states that more than 70% people in India today are worried about dust borne allergies and disease.Pollen allergies About 40% of the world's population or 3 billion people suffer from hay fever, or allergic rhinitis, which is a risk factor for asthma and other chronic upper-airway diseases. Seasonal allergic rhinitis generally lasts between two and four months but due to climate change, which makes the pollen season both longer and more intense and air pollution, which exacerbates the effects, studies indicate that the number of sufferers will double by 2050. According to the study by YouGov, more than 20% people in India consider pollen as a contribution to air borne allergies in India.Pet allergies Up to 20% of the global population suffer from pet allergies, which is a common risk factor for asthma and allergies. Contrary to popular belief, pet allergy sufferers are not allergic to their pet's fur. Instead, proteins found in skin cells that animals shed (dander) and in their saliva, urine, sweat and traces of feces trigger allergic reactions. As per the study done by YouGov, about 30% of people suffer from allergies borne through pet dander."At Blueair, we are committed to improve the lives of people suffering from allergy and asthma by providing best-in-test air purifiers which remove allergens such as dust, mites, pollen, pet dander and chemicals from the air, said Arvind Chabra, Country Head, Blueair. "We are therefore proud that respected Asthma Allergy Nordic recommends our air purifiers for people with asthma, allergies and respiratory problems," added Arvind.Why use an air purifier?In addition to pollen and combustion fumes entering our homes through windows and ventilation, dust, mites, mold, pet dander and chemicals in paint, furniture, clothing and cleaning detergents, make our indoor air up to five times more polluted than the outdoor air. Breathing clean air is essential for a healthy living. For asthma and allergy sufferers, access to clean air can help reduce the need for medication.Why choose Blueair?Thanks to the unique HEPASilent technology, which removes 99.97% of all airborne particles down to 0.1 micron in size including pollen, smoke, dust, mold, spores, bacteria, viruses and pet allergens, Blueair air purifiers have superior performance also at lowest speed. As a result, Blueair air purifiers are whisper silent, energy efficient and recommended for people with allergies and asthma.What model to choose if I suffer from allergies or asthma? Blueair has a range of air purifiers for home and professional use. Asthma Allergy Nordic, a collaboration between the asthma and allergy organizations in Norway, Sweden and Denmark, recommend, Classic 480i and Classic 680i.The Classic range is among Blueair's most high-performing air purifiers used today by consumers in over 60 countries around the world.Blueair air purifiers recommended by Asthma Allergy Nordic: High performance air cleaner with sensors and Wi-Fi connection - Blueair Classic 480iBlueair Classic 480i is designed for medium-sized room (40m) and fit most needs and removes virtually all allergy and asthma triggers and other airborne pollutants - quietly and efficiently. Blueair HEPASilent-technology provides a top performance at all speeds and a virtually silent operation with minimum power consumption. A user-friendly touch display with clear LED icons provides an overview of the operating mode, Wi-Fi connection and filter status, in addition to indoor air quality with indications of the levels of PM2.5 and VOCs. Download the free app Blueair Friend and connect it to the Blueair Classic to control the operating speed, parental control, night mode and other functions remotely via smart device.Blueair Classic 680i - Powerful air cleaner with sensors and Wi-Fi connectionBlueair Classic 680i gives a cleaner and healthier indoor air in larger rooms (72m) and large living room, open space and offices. The air cleaner is also equipped with wheels making it easy to move, and with built-in sensors, to take control of the indoor air quality. About Blueair Blueair is one of the world's leading producers of air purification solutions for home and professional use. Founded in Sweden, Blueair delivers innovative, best-in-class, energy-efficient products and services to consumers in over 60 countries around the world. Blueair is part of the Unilever family of brands.