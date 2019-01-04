World Book Fair tickets to be available at 50 Delhi Metro stations

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Tickets for the New Delhi World Book Fair, which kicks off on Saturday, will be available at 50 metro stations with some having dedicated counters for purchase, officials said Friday. The book fair will be held till January 13 and its 27th edition will focus on 'Readers with Special Needs', to promote the idea of inclusive learning through a series of exhibitions of audio, silent, tactile and Braille books. Organised by the National Book Trust, in association with the ITPO, the annual event will be held at Pragati Maidan here and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar is slated to inaugurate it on Saturday. "Tickets for the World Book Fair at Pragati Maidan will be sold from select metro stations across the city and the National Capital Region from January 5-13. The tickets will be sold from 10 am to 5 pm at 50 stations, except the Pragati Maidan metro station where tickets will be sold from 10.30 am to 5 pm," a senior official of the Delhi Metro said. Out of these stations, some metro stations will have exclusive counters for sale of 'World Book Fair' tickets. At rest of the stations, the tickets will be sold from existing Customer Care Centres, he said. "The timing of the fair is from 11 am to 8 pm. The cost of tickets for an adult is Rs 20 and for children, it is Rs 10," the DMRC said. On the Red Line, the tickets will be available at Dilshad Garden, Kashmere Gate, Inderlok, Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura, Rohini (West) and Rithala, the officials said. On the Yellow Line, tickets will be available at Jahangir Puri, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, INA, Saket and Huda City Centre. On the blue line, tickets will be available at Noida City Centre, Noida Sector-18, Vaishali, Anand Vihar, Pragati Maidan, Mandi House, Rajendra Place, Kirti Nagar, Janak Puri (West) and Dwarka Mor. Tickets will also be available at select metro stations on the Violet Line, Magenta Line, Pink Line, Green Line and the Airport Line, the officials said. PTI KND SNESNE