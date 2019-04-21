World celebrities condemn Sri Lanka blasts; call for swift action, peace

Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) Calling for swift action from authorities and an appeal for peace, celebrities from around the world such as Jacqueline Fernandez, Mindy Kaling, Shekhar Kapur and Ali Zafar condemned a series of blasts in Sri Lanka that targeted people in churches, luxury hotels and a housing complex on Easter Sunday. The eight blasts killed nearly 160 people -- including dozens of foreigners -- with British, Dutch and American citizens believed to be among them.The nature of the blasts was not immediately clear and there were no immediate claims of responsibility.Bollywood actor and former Miss Universe Sri Lanka, Fernandez said "violence is like a chain reaction" and it is time it stopped."Extremely sad at the news of bombings in Sri Lanka. It's unfortunate that one is not able to see that violence is like a chain reaction. This has to stop!" she said. Indian-origin American actor-writer Kaling said it is "sickening" how people celebrating Easter were attacked on "one of the holiest of days"."This news from Sri Lanka is horrifying. My heart goes out to all victims and their families. So many were people attending church on one of the holiest of days, I am absolutely sickened," she tweeted. Filmmaker Kapur said terrorism is a threat to the whole world.?"Latest reports say 150 people killed in Sri Lanka in terrorist attacks on churches, hotels. While none has admitted to this, it was a well coordinated attack at Easter. When Churches were full. Terrorism remains our number one global enemy. No one, nowhere is safe," the director said.Pakistani actor-singer Zafar urged people to stay united in this hour of need."Saddened to hear about the terror attacks in Sri Lanka. Heart goes out to the innocent lives lost and the people of #SriLanka. We must collectively strive to to bring sustainable peace to the region," he tweeted. American pop star Mariah Carey said her heart goes out to the country."Sri Lanka, my heart is with you. I'm praying for everyone affected by this horrible tragedy. Stay strong," she wrote on Twitter.South superstar-politician Kamal Haasan said violence can never be the solution to human disagreements. "Ironic that the island that spawned the word serendipity is not able to find it. My deepest sympathies to those affected by the bombs in Sri Lanka. The government should be impartial and swift in rendering justice," Haasan tweeted. Abhishek Bachchan sent his prayers and thoughts to the neighbouring country."?Stay strong #SriLanka!" the actor wrote on the microblogging site.R Madhavan tweeted, "So very heart breaking and tragic. Heartfelt sympathies to all families of the victims. God give them courage to handle this cowardice."Arjun Kapoor said he was "disturbed to hear about the monstrous attack in Sri Lanka on such an auspicious day". Parineeti Chopra tweeted, "Could never have thought a quiet country like #Srilanka could be attacked like this. What is the world coming to? Thinking of all the families affected. All my love and prayers always.""Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragic act of violence in Sri Lanka. We are praying with you in this painful moment of sorrow, grief and shock," Anushka Sharma tweeted.Dia Mirza wrote, "My heart goes out to #Srilanka. Thoughts and prayers for all the families who have lost their loved one's..."Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar also took to Twitter to condemn the attacks."Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about the church bomb blasts in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday... My prayers for those who lost their lives and condolences to their families... We condemn the terror attack," Matondkar, who recently joined the Congress party, said.Actor-politician Prakash Raj said in the light of the attacks, it is important to "beware of and condemn all bigots who are sowing hatred"."Blasts in Sri Lanka as people are praying... This hate... These ugly acts of majoritarianism will consume us. Humanity one day... dear citizens this is why we need to be aware and be careful and condemn all the bigots who are sowing hatred. And dividing us in our society today," Raj tweeted."My heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the families affected in #Srilanka. Here's praying and hoping for a terror free world!" Sidharth Malhotra tweeted.Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Prayers for Sri Lanka."Swara Bhasker called the news of serial blasts "heartbreaking and tragic"."Curses upon the monsters who carried out this inhumanity! On a joyous festive day! What is the world coming to? Prayers and strength to the victims and families," she tweeted.Boman Irani said he was shocked to hear the extremely disturbing news and recalled staying at one of the hotels struck by the blasts. "Had stayed at the hotels and it's heartbreaking to even imagine the situation.My heartfelt condolences to the near and dear ones of those who lost their lives & praying for a speedy recovery of the ones injured," Irani tweeted.South actor Siddharth said he is devastated by the news of blasts in Sri Lanka."Places of worship and hotels have been targeted. To all those affected, you are in our prayers," he said. TV actor-host Karan Tacker wrote, "This has just left me silent. Really sorry for the families of the people affected by this. #SriLanka". PTI RDS SHD AKJ SHDSHD