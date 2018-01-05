world class infrastructure brings massive economic develpt

Coimbatore, Jan 5 (PTI) World class infrastructure brings massive economic development to a nation and India is one of the top nations giving importance to infrastuctre development, a senior official in L&T Construction said here today. P Niranjana, Vice-President and Head (Nuclear and Special Bridges), L&T Construction,Chennai,said infrastructure development is the need of the hour for India, particularly in roads, bridges, dams, urban areas and power sectors. India needs more bridges and many projects are already in the pipeline and there is lot of space for development, he said. Niranjana was addressing the 3rd International Conference on Frontline Areas of Civil Engineering (ICFACE-2018), which got underway at the Sri Krishna College of Technology. He said infrastructure sector growth is dependent on solving some key challenges related to regulations,appropriate financing mechanisms and ensuring efficient project management. As academia and industry go hand in hand, the need for industry based projects is essential, he said. He said there is a huge opportunity for Civil Engineering students in bridge and road construction, particularly in the North and North-Eastern parts of India. The Chair of the local chapter of Indian Green Building Council, Rajesh B Lund, stressed the need for sustainable solutions in civil engineering. He said increasing natural and man made disasters, deteriorating infrastructure and climate change posed significant challenges to society. At the same time, these provide unique opportunities for the civil engineering profession to develop innovative solutions and technologies that can have a significant impact on society, he said. The two-day conference has been organised by Cafet Innova Technical Society, Telangana, in association with AICTE About 65 research papers are to be presented in ICFACE-2018. PTI NVM APR APR