World Class Technology That Delivers Clean air at a Faster Rate for a Safe and Healthy Home

NEW DELHI, December 28, 2018 -- Test-winning Blueair HEPASilent dual air cleaning technology ensures higher performance and efficiency at whisper silent operation, removing 99.97% of airborne pollutants including bacteria and virus The demand for high-performing air purification is booming in India, the home of eleven out of the twelve most polluted cities in the world. Awareness and understanding of how best to keep the air at home free from harmful pollutants, however, remains low. Blueair, the Swedish company pioneered the air purification market 20 years ago with a revolutionary technology that removes airborne pollutants faster, more quietly and at lower energy use.Two types of air filtration on the market There are mainly two types of air purification technologies: mechanical and electrostatic filtration. Mechanical filtration is optimal for bigger particle removal. To remove smaller particles, mechanical filtration requires a very dense filter, such as a HEPA filter. A HEPA filter achieves high filtration efficiency but at the expense of high noise and high energy consumption since the air purifier motor needs to work at high speed. With electrostatic filtration, airborne particles are electrically charged. Electrostatic filtration also removes the smallest particles but if operated without a filter, the charged particles may stick to walls and other surfaces in the home.Dual technology makes the difference By combining mechanical and electrostatic filtration technologies, Blueair's HEPASilent technology achieves a 99.97% filtration efficiency of even the smallest, most harmful particles. This combination technology, pioneered by Blueair, delivers higher clean-air delivery rate (CADR) with whisper-silent operation and high energy efficiency. In fact, a Blueair air purifier works so quietly that one can sleep next to it. And on its lowest setting, a Blueair air purifier uses less electricity than a lightbulb, while still removing airborne particles down to 0.1 micron in size.Superior performance at lower noise level and lower energy consumption With Blueair's HEPASilent technology, airborne particles are charged before they reach the filter. This makes the particles adhere to the polypropylene fibers in the filter more easily due to electrostatic forces, which allows the use of a less dense filter, so more air can be pushed through with less noise and less energy. The lower filter density allowed by the stickiness of the charged particles also reduces clogging. Filtration remains at peak performance levels longer, with high efficiency and longer lasting performance."No other air purifiers deliver such high performance on so many parameters, all at the same time," said Daniel Johansson, Chief Technology Officer at Blueair, explaining, "the reason behind Blueair's success is that we do air purification and nothing else, and have been doing so for the last 20 years. In Stockholm, our R&D team continuously work to take air purification to the next level. Our team of filtration experts, sound engineers, designers and technical experts are the best in the industry.""We never compromise on quality or consumer experience. As a result, our air purifiers are made from high-quality materials designed to ensure a clean, healthy indoor air for millions of consumers in over 60 countries around the world," added Johansson.How do air filters work? In a Blueair filter, ultra-thin polypropylene fibers of different sizes and layers are inter-woven to lock in particles. Once captured, particles are never released back into the house, even when filters are heavily loaded. The filters capture larger particles like pollen, dust and pet dander as well as smaller particles such as bacteria and viruses. Because polypropylene prevents bacterial growth, the filters capture bacteria and mold from the air but never grow their own.When the filter needs to be replaced, one can just open the lid, take out the old filter and put the new one in. No screws, hooks or tools are needed. All done in less than a minute. An extra bonus is that Blueair filters don't require additives or washing. Polypropylene is also an environmentally responsible synthetic, which when properly disposed of, breaks down into carbon dioxide and water.How does HEPASilent technology work? The ultra-quiet fan draws air into the air purifier.Airborne particles receive an electrical charge that causes them to adhere more easily to the polypropylene filters.Charged particles are removed in the filter.Because the charged particles adhere to the fibers in the filter more easily, the filter can be less dense. Lower density means the fan pushes through more air with less pressure, noise and energy consumption. Lower density also reduces clogging.