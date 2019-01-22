World Cricket Championship 2 Named One of the Top 10 Games by App Annie Report

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CHENNAI, January 22, 2019/PRNewswire/ --World Cricket Championship 2 (WCC2), the flagship product of NextWave Multimedia Pvt. Ltd. and one of India's most accoladed mobile gaming apps, has been featured among the Top 10 Games for Monthly Active Users by the prestigious App Annie Report. WCC2 is also the only Indian game to be part of this list three times in row, a feat that no other Indian game has achieved.Recent data from the Mobile Marketing Association's Power of Mobile Gaming in India report states that three out of four Indian gamers play mobile games at least twice a day. With 250 million mobile gamers, India is among the top five gaming countries, globally. Riding this emerging wave of mobile gaming in India is NextWave Multimedia Pvt. Ltd. "We are proud to achieve such high user retention with World Cricket Championship 2. Everything we have achieved is the result of good team effort," says PR Rajendran, Founder and CEO, NextWave Multimedia.Apart from being recognised three years in a row by App Annie, NextWave Multimedia has several other notable awards in their kitty. WCC2 made it to the Google Play 'Editor's Choice' section in 2017. WCC2 also held the title of Best Game and Apps on both the App Store and Google Play Store consecutively for three years (2015, 2016 and 2017). As of November 2017, both WCC and WCC2 hold over 15 million monthly active users. Rajendran says, "Sports simulation games take a long time to develop and refine. They require continuous effort to maintain and yet again redevelop the game every few years. Our high retention and the fact that we maintained it for three years in a row is testament to our dedication and creative spirit."Over the last decade, NextWave has amassed over 100 million downloads through their games and credits this to their focus-driven approach and a solid foundation in gaming and VR technologies. The company's strength lies in developing casual and multiplayer games that are guaranteed to strike a chord with gamers all over the world.Going forward, NextWave Multimedia looks to launch two more iterations under the popular WCC franchise - WCC Lite (a 38 MB version), targeted at mass devices for 512 MB RAM and above, which will launch sometime next week, and WCC Rivals, cricket online game (a multiplayer version) slated to launch next month.Earlier this year, Nazara Technologies Ltd. a global gaming company acquired a majority controlling stake in NextWave Multimedia Pvt. Ltd. for an undisclosed amount.About NextWave Multimedia Pvt. Ltd.Founded in 1995 by Rajendran and Jayashree PR, NextWave Multimedia Pvt. Ltd. has a strong focus on developing mobile gaming apps in the sports genre. The company is the developer and owner of the highly popular World Cricket Championship - one of India's top mobile gaming apps. Source: NextWave Multimedia Pvt. Ltd. PWRPWR