World Customs Organisation's regional meet takes off in Jaipur

Jaipur, Nov 13 (PTI) A four-day regional meeting of the World Customs Organisation began here Tuesday with representatives of 33 member countries of Asia attending it. The meeting is slated to deliberate upon various issues including the steps required for the capacity building and reforms in customs, an official release said.The participants would also discuss and deliberate upon the amended Kyoto protocol, digital customs, e-commerce among other issues, the release added. A summary of various efforts made by the National Trade Facilitation Committee for trade facilitation would also be tabled in the meeting. The meeting is being jointly chaired by WCO Deputy Secretary General Ricardo Travino and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs Chairman S Ramesh.