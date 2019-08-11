World Elephant Day: Cycle rally to spread awareness on elephant abuse held

Jaipur, Aug 11 (PTI) To spread awareness on cruelty against elephants, a cycle rally was organised here on Sunday on the eve of World Elephant Day. About 130 people including the elderly, youth and women participated in the rally organised by the World Animal Protection, an organisation working for animal welfare and pledged never to take joy rides on elephants.The rally was aimed at making people aware of the cruelty against elephants used for giving joy rides to those visiting the iconic Amber Fort in Jaipur, said Gajendra Sharma, country head of WAP. World Elephant Day is observed across the globe annually on August 12 to promote the preservation and protection of elephants. PTI AG RHL