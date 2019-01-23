World failed to eliminate tax havens post 2008 crisis: Spain PM

By Barun Jha Davos, Jan 23 (PTI) The world failed to eliminate tax havens as it set its sights lower after the danger of the 2008 financial crisis had passed, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Wednesday.In a special address at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting here, he warned that the world is in danger of forgetting the lessons that were learnt from the financial crisis of 2008. "Once the danger had passed, we set our sights lower," he said, citing the failure to eliminate tax havens as an example. Sanchez became Spain's prime minister in June 2018. Meanwhile, Spain is set to topple Japan from its top spot in the longest life expectancy charts. By 2040, Spaniards can expect to live to an average age of 85.8 years, with many people attributing this to a healthy diet rich in fish and olive oil. PTI BJ ABMABM