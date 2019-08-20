World For All Partners With TikTok to Launch its Animal Welfare Campaign #PetBFF

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an attempt to create a world equal for humans as well as animals, World For All, a Mumbai-based non-profit that has revolutionised the model of stray animal adoptions, has joined hands with TikTok, the world's leading short video platform, to raise awareness on animal welfare, safety and cruelty. The initiative will also see collaboration with GiveIndia, the country's largest and most trusted giving platform.The campaign kick-started today with an event in Mumbai where TikTok, World For All and GiveIndia came together to conduct a workshop and launch the in-app campaign #PetBFF on TikTok that focuses on educating people about the importance of adoption of strays and homeless animals rather than buying expensive breeds. Disha Patani, one of Bollywood's leading actresses, came forward to lend her voice to the cause and encouraged people to help animals who face innumerable incidents of cruelty from humans. The event also saw participation from popular TikTok creators such as Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Shivani Kapila and Faby_makeupartist who posted videos using the campaigns #PetBFF on TikTok to spread the message around the cause and encourage behavioural change amongst the digital community across the country. Priyanka Prakash, Head - Marketing and Alliances, World For All said, "We are driven by the motivation to create an equal world - one that is driven by compassion, kindness and empathy towards animals as much as with fellow humans. We are proud to partner with TikTok who are championing animal welfare through this campaign. As part of the initiative we will be working with 'World For All' to host workshops about animal equality, kindness towards strays and pets adoption. TikTok will help us leverage their reach to spread awareness and build the narrative making this a very fruitful partnership."Nitin Saluja, Director, Public Policy, TikTok India said, "We are delighted to announce our collaboration with World For All. Animal and pet videos as a category are quite popular on the platform and we would like to leverage this opportunity to educate our ever-growing community of our users on how to treat and care for animals. This initiative also aims to encourage supporting homeless animals and playing an active role in increasing overall awareness around animal welfare in our society." "Such a thoughtful campaign is the need of the hour. Animal abuse is as heinous as child abuse and we should be made more aware of animal cruelty. Also, the idea of adopting the homeless and caring for them is something that is very close to our hearts. Our aim has always been to make a positive impact on society and this is a wonderful initiative towards that," added Priyanka Prakash, Head of Marketing and Partnership, GiveIndia.TikTok is increasingly working towards ways to efficiently utilize the power of creativity to disseminate information on critical issues, generate support and foster cooperation across the community for social good. In their previous partnership with GiveIndia, TikToksupported their initiative to support the people of Odisha rebuild their lives after Cyclone Fani fit the coastal state.Show love towards animals by joining #PetBFF on TikTok.About World For AllWorld For All Animal Care & Adoptions is a Mumbai-based animal welfare organisation, that has revolutionised the model of stray animal adoptions. Apart from adoptions, the NGO also conducts rescues and sterilisations of the stray animal population. For more details, visit: http://worldforall.co/about_us.php About GiveIndiaGiveIndia is India's largest and most trustworthy giving platform for donors. GiveIndia is a giving platform that allows you to support a cause of your choice from the NGOs that have been evaluated for transparency and credibility. For more details, visit: https://www.giveindia.org/About TikTokTikTok is the world's leading destination for short-form mobile videos. Our mission is to capture and present the world's creativity, knowledge, and moments that matter, directly from the mobile phone. TikTok enables everyone to be a creator and encourages users to share their passion and creative expression through their videos. TikTok is based in Los Angeles, with global offices in London, Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai, Beijing, Singapore, Jakarta, Mumbai, and Moscow. In early 2018, TikTok was one of the most downloaded apps in the world. TikTok is available worldwide for iOS and Android.Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/962221/World_for_all_TikTok_Disha_Patani.jpg PWRPWR