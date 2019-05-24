World leaders call PM to congratulate on LS poll win

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday thanked world leaders as their congratulatory messages kept pouring in after he led his Bharatiya Janata Party to a super-sized victory for a second term in office.Those who called Modi included Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and former prime minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda. Felicitating Modi, Sirisena noted the enhanced engagements between the two neighbours and expressed his desire to further deepen the ties. Modi thanked him and expressed his readiness to work even more closely for the benefit of the people of the two countries and the region, a statement from the prime minister's office said.Thanking the King of Saudi Arabia for his warm felicitations and good wishes for the progress and prosperity of the people of India, Modi conveyed his appreciation for his guidance to the bilateral relations between India and Saudi Arabia.In a series of tweets, Modi thanked world leaders such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France President Emmanuel Macron, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and several others who wished him on his party's landslide victory.In his messages to the world leaders, the PM said he looked forward to strengthen close strategic partnership with these countries.He also thanked British PM Theresa May."I am committed to further strengthening the strategic partnership between India and UK in the years ahead," Modi tweeted.May has said she will quit as Conservative leader on June 7, paving the way for a contest to decide a new prime minister. PTI AG NAB NAB DPBDPB