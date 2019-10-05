World Leaders Encouraged the Interfaith and Inter-religious Movement for World Peace at the 5th World Parliament 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Philosopher Saint Shri Dnyaneshwara World Peace Prize awarded to Padma Bhushan Dr. Karan Singh Smt. Sumitra Mahajan, Former Speaker, Lok Sabha conferred the Vishwa-Vigyan-Darshanik Award to Prof. Dr. Vishwanath D. Karad Having complete Faith and Belief in Science, Religion and Philosophy can make the world a better place to live says Former Lok Sabha speaker Smt. Sumitra Mahajan The 5th World Parliament of Science, Religion and Philosophy 2019, concluded successfully in the presence of eminent personalities like Honble former speaker of Loksabha Smt. Sumitra Mahajan, Prof. Dr. Vishwanath D. Karad - UNESCO Chair Holder; Founder, MIT World Peace University, Dr. R. C. Sinha, President, Indian Council of Philosophical Research, Prof. Ambika Datta Sharma, Secretary, Akhil Bharatiya Darshan Parishad, New Delhi, Prof. Dr. Ashok Vora, Professor of Philosophy, Delhi University and Rahul V. Karad, Executive President, MIT-WPU along with the other dignitaries.The three-day long conclave saw various World leaders deliberating, discussing and emphasizing on the need of creating and promoting Interfaith and Inter-religious movement for World Peace. Eminent speakers during various sessions highlighted the importance of amalgamation of Science, Religion and Philosophy as the most important source for mankind. The leaders also reflected on the key essentials to create a successful interfaith movement like acceptance to multiple paths to the divine, relieving suffering, honouring gender equality, nurturing and protecting the natural environment.On concluding day, Smt. Sumitra Mahajan, Former Union Minister and Ex LokSabha Speaker, conferred the Vishwa-Vigyan-Darshanik Award to Revered Prof. Dr. Vishwanath D. Karad for his outstanding contribution to science, spirituality, and philosophy by creating the worlds largest dome dedicated to world peace. Apart from this the second day also witnessed Former union minister Padma Bhushan Dr. Karan Singh being conferred with Philosopher Saint Shri Dnyaneshwara World Peace Prize 2019 by Shri. Arif Mohammad Khan, Hon'ble Governor, Kerala in the august presence of Prof. Dr. Mangesh Karad, Dr. Vijay Bhatkar along with other dignitaries. The award ceremony took place at the worlds largest dome philosopher Saint Shri Dnyaneshwara World Peace Prayer Hall, Loni Kalbhor, Pune, India. Speaking on the occasion Honble Former Speaker of Loksabha Smt. Sumitra Mahajan said, Science, Religion and Philosophy are the three key elements which constitutes our lives. In the current scenario it is of utmost important to take care of our environment and it is everyones responsibility to preserve it for future. I appeal to everyone to come together and work towards development but at the same time protect the environment. Taking about the World peace dome Smt. Mahajan said, In the coming years this place will become a Universal Knowledge Center to the whole world. Former union minister Padma Bhushan Dr. Karan Singh on receiving the award said, Bhagwat Gita is the way of life for all, and it helps to overcome any struggles in our lives. It shows the unique relationship between Guru and disciple without any obligation for pure friendship. Gita teaches everyone the lesson of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The World is one family) along with reverence and dedication. He added, One needs to awake his divine consciousness to listen to Lord Krishna's flute which in today's world seems to be difficult due to the chaos and noise around us. Key ConclusionsThe deliberation over the last three days had interesting outcomes and conclusions like the importance of unification of all the religion to save the mankind, the knowledge of how to live life through spirituality, dire need to evolve and promote a value-based universal education system, strong belief in peace and harmony through preaching of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The World is one family) in this current turbulent world. These key messages were sent to the entire humanity through the platform of World Parliament 2019. AttendeesReligious and world leaders from across the globe and Vice-Chancellors from various universities in India where be present at the conclave. Among those were Honorable Dr. Satya Pal Singh, M.P Rajya Sabha, Union Minister, Govt. of India, New Delhi, P. P Himalayan Swamy Yogi Amarnath, Dr. Scott Herriott, Professor of Management & Provost, Maharishi University, USA, Mr. Puneet Narula, Country Director India at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, Dr. Ved Pratap Vaidik, Chairman, Council for Indian Foreign Policy, New Delhi, Dr. Sohan Raj Tater, Former Vice-Chancellor, Singhania University, Pacheri Bari, Rajasthan, Shri. Firoz Bakht Ahmed, Chancellor Maulana Azad National Urdu University, New Delhi, Dr. Satyanarayan Sahu, Former Joint Secretary, RajyaSabha, New Delhi. Spiritual Master and Santulan Meditation Shreeguru Balaji Tambe, Ex-police director Dr. Meera Borwankar among others. World Parliament of Science, Religion and Philosophy, was organized by MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) in association with World Peace Centre, Alandi, MAEER's MIT Group of institutions and MIT ADT University which had eight plenary sessions with the theme of Role of Science, Religion and Philosophy for World Peace and well-being of Mankind from 2nd to 4th October 2019. For further detail, you can log on to www.worldparliament2019.com.Image 1: The 5th World Parliament of Science, Religion and Philosophy 2019, was concluded by Smt. Sumitra Mahajan, Former Union Minister and Ex Lok Sabha Speaker, Prof. Dr. Vishwanath D. Karad, UNESCO Chair Holder; Founder, MIT World Peace University along with Dr. Vijay Bhatkar, Rahul V. Karad, Dr. R. C. Sinha and Bernie Meyer: The American Gandhi along with dignitaries at the world peace dome Loni Kalbhor, Pune, IndiaImage 2: On the final day of the 5th World Parliament of Science, Religion and Philosophy 2019, Smt. Sumitra Mahajan, Former Union Minister and Ex LokSabha Speaker, conferred the Vishwa-Vigyan-Darshanik Award to Revered Prof. Dr. Vishwanath D. Karad, UNESCO Chair Holder; Founder, MIT World Peace University for his outstanding contribution to science, spirituality, and philosophy by creating the worlds biggest dome dedicated to world peace in the august presence of Dr. Vijay Bhatkar, Prof. Ambika Datta Sharma at MIT World Peace University, Pune PWRPWR