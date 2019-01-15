World Music Festival in Udaipur to start on Feb 15

Jaipur, Jan 15 (PTI) Udaipur World Music Festival will start on February 15 in the city of lakes.The fourth edition of the festival will witness the presence of over 150 renowned artists from across the globe, a statement said.Participants will come from countries like Spain, Italy, France, Cuba and Brazil, among others."The festival features unparalleled live performances and celebrates cultural diversity at its best. Music has the unique ability to bind different cultures, tradition, nationalities and people from all walks of life in one cord," said Sanjeev Bhargava, Founder Director of Seher India, the organiser of the event. PTI AG SOMSOM