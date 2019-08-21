World Punjabi Organisation to celebrate 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak in Abu Dhabi

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) World Punjabi Organisation of India in association with the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi will organise a two-day commemoration starting on Thursday to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first guru of sikhs.Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan Fesral who head the UAE's Ministry of Tolerance will inaugurate the exhibition on the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, according to an official statement. Vikramjit Sahney, International President of WPO said the exhibition on the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev will include paintings display, speech by renowned author Tarlochan Singh and a short documentary film. PTI JTR RHL