World Renowned Designer Stefano Ricci at AAFT

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NOIDA, India, October 31, 2018/PRNewswire/ --It was a lucky day not only for the students of AAFT School of Fashion And Design but for every one who was audience to the address by the great International designer Stefano Ricci at Marwah Studios. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655519/AAFT_Logo.jpg ) "We are fortunate enough that an international celebrity Stefano Ricci accepted our invitation to be the guest of AAFT School of Fashion And Design and share his life time experience with the students of design," said Sandeep Marwah President of Asian Education Group. "I am pleased to be the guest of AAFT; I grabbed the invitation extended to me by Sandeep Marwah as I am keen to know about the Indian fashion and design schools and what they are offering. I am amazed to know the kind of work students are doing here in AAFT campus," said Stefano Ricci congratulating students on their presentation. "We are opening a new showroom of Stefano Ricci at the Oberoi Hotels which is a contribution to the fashion world. You all must visit to see the latest collection by the great designer," added Jackie Manglani President India Stefano Ricci Brand. "My job is to design the showroom and see to it that international setup is maintained in the show room. These shops have to be customer-friendly," said Michele De Vena Store Planning Director. Present on the occasion, the renowned Bollywood star and Director of Asian Education Group Mohit Marwah thanked all the dignitaries for their gracious presence. "I am busy with the opening of the showroom and would love to visit AAFT School of Fashion and Design next time for sure," said Niccolo Ricci Chief Executive Officer of Stefano Ricci. There were lots of questions by the excited and charged students and young fashion designers which were answered by Stefano Ricci. He announced two full time scholarships to the students of AAFT to learn fashion business at his centre at Florence, Italy. Later Sandeep Marwah honored all the distinguished guests with the life membership of International Film And Television Club of Asian Academy of Film And Television as a mark of respect. Stefano Ricci is a private family-owned Italian luxury lifestyle brand with headquarters located in Fiesole with 60 mono brand boutiques worldwide, the brand produces menswear and accessories. About AAFT AAFT is the premiere film & television institute of India. AAFT- Asian Academy of Film and Television is one-of-the-first ten best film schools of the World. For more information, visit: http://www.aaft.com . Source: Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT) PWRPWR