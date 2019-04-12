World's First Handicrafts Hotel Launches in Vizag

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Andhra Art & Craft Hotel promises to showcase the #HeartofAndhra Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Le Sutra the sister concern of the Palm Beach Hotel that recently opened the doors of its heritage wing, the Andhra Arts and Crafts Hotel in Vishakhapatnam, hosted an Andhra art and culture experiential in Mumbai today. The evening included a live art demonstration of the Etikopaka craft, a culinary experience of Andhra Pradesh and a digital walk through of the Andhra Art & Craft Hotel. The new wing is a Microcosm of Andhra in itself and boasts of 70 sculptures and 50 art installations that weave the narrative of Andhras arts and crafts all through passages, corridors and residential areas of the Hotel, making it the worlds first handicrafts Hotel. Owning the title of the worlds first Indian Art Hotel based in Mumbai, the Le Sutra Hotel, is designed on the three GUNAS or qualities as defined by ancient Indian philosophy, namely - TAMAS, RAJAS, and SATVA. Each room in the Hotel is a unique representation of the three GUNAS giving guests a never before seen experience. Taking forward the lineage of Le Sutra the Andhra Arts & Crafts Hotel is its third landmark project, the other two being the worlds first Indian Art Hotel and Tribal Art Homes, aims to preserve and bring forth the local craftsmanship of Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra Art and Craft Hotel is designed exclusively by Andhra national award-winning artisans, interior designers, craftsmen and sculptors. The property has all its rooms themed on craft forms like TholuBommalata or leather shadow puppetry, Budithi brass work, Kalamkari pen art and Etikoppaka toys to create an evolved aesthetic expression encompassing the #HeartofAndhra. The Hotel promises to be a unique destination not only for leisure but also for business and corporate travellers looking for an experience after boardroom hours. Some of the amenities provided by the Hotel include a secure private beach that stays open 24/7, an outdoor swimming pool and four in-house restaurants; Dusk A Lounge Bar, Masala Mafia, Mafia Bar and Sea Deck where guests can indulge in speciality cuisines. To enhance the Andhra experience, the Hotel has curated a special Andhra cuisine exclusive to the Andhra Arts & Crafts Hotel guests. Additionally, each guest is presented with a souvenir at the end of their stay that represents the art and craft of Andhra. The Hotel is also looking to add an Andhra Crafts gift shop with artefacts curated from local artists and craftsmen. With the additional 24 boutique rooms, the property has joined the ranks of 50 art hotels the world over and holds its uniqueness by being the only handicrafts Hotel in the world. Ms. Mitali Bajaj, Vice President - Corporate Affairs, Andhra Art & Craft Hotel said, With the Andhra Arts & Crafts Hotel, our aim is to create the #HeartofAndhra within Vizag and give our guests a curated experience of Andhra Pradesh. By purposefully using an assemblage of traditional and modern handicrafts in the interiors, the hotel not only pays tribute to the cultural heritage of one of Indias magnificent states but also preserves the legacy of its artisans. The Indian consumer today is well-informed and always on the lookout for new and unique experiences, be it a leisure or business trip. The Andhra Arts & Crafts Hotel serves as such an experiential destination with its unique proposition. Mrs. Radha Bajaj, Official Spokesperson, Le Sutra said, My family has always been oriented towards arts and culture but when we embarked on building Le Sutra, I for one, was vary of the project since I felt that it would not only be more expensive but would also require massive investments of time and effort. I was of the opinion that it was better to design a simple but tastefully done hotel as choice of hotel is mostly determined by its location and ours was in the heart of Bandra, by the sea. However, when Le Sutra was fully developed, I had to set aside my apprehensions as I realised that the idea was a hit and the effort, a total worth. Today, I am delighted that we already have three properties based on art and another in the pipeline. Ours is the only hospitality chain to theme its properties around Indian art, handicrafts and scriptural philosophy. About Andhra Art & Craft Hotel The Andhra Arts and Crafts Hotel has been conceptualized and designed by Le Sutra as its third landmark project. The other two being the worlds first Indian Art Hotel and Tribal Art Homes, both of which are in suburban Mumbai and are recognized for tastefully projecting and elevating the myriad art forms interspersed across India and transforming rooms into cheerful colours to brighten the mood of the guests. With the 24 boutique rooms, the property has joined the ranks of the 50 art hotels the world over. With the launch of the Andhra Arts and Crafts Hotel, Palm Beach will boast of 80 plus rooms including 07 cottages and 03 (1 BR) Apartments.