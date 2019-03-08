World’s first Virtual Incubator for Women - Womennovator launches its second campaign on International Women’s Day 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, March 08, 2019:Womennovator [ Worlds First Virtual Incubator for Women] under Udyam Sakhi Initiaive of MSME -Ministry of Small, Micro and Medium Enterprises and UNWomen, (Powered by KGSTGS Global) is launching its Second Campaign,Womennovator 2019 on 8th March, 2019 [International Womens Day]. The event is dedicated to the Introduction of Influencers and Jury from #100 cities and #65+ plus sectors to be amongst the list of attendees, followed by panel discussion among the MSME Dignitaries, Embassies and different Industries Leaders would be our panelist.The event got immense support from their partners (Sponsored by MSME, DS Group & SIDBI) with having PHDCCI, COWE, Assocham India, I am SME of India and Q&A (Ruhi Ganguly, CEO) as the associate partners. . Founder of Womennovator and the Managing Director & CEO -KGS AdvisorsTripti Shinghal Somani says that Womennovatoris determined to support the cause of women empowerment and has endorsed the women empowerment principle of UN Global Compact. Womennovator was started in the year of 2014 with the motive in mind to make a virtual incubator for women entrepreneurs or women who do have exceptional ideas and want to get a platform to grow. This campaign is an end eavour to communicate excellent work done by women around the world. It is an initiative with the goal of helping women entrepreneurs to grow local economies by providing business education and training, mentoring and networking, win new revenue contract through interaction with Industry leaders, provide media reach (digital and print) through their story on exclusive YouTube Channel, access to capital and Govt. Support schemes across the country. Womennovator created an Asia Book of Record last year by providing an opportunity to 100 Women to pitch their products/ services/ initiatives in 60 seconds on the same platform. This time we are expecting a World Record in November 2019 considering we would have #150 influencers, #450 women entrepreneurs and #1000 plus Jury members. Womennovator along withTGS Global [a dynamic global business network of independent firms providing accounting, audit, tax, business advisory and commercial legal services, currently operating with 56 members from 50 countries] has gone global this year and would be reviewing the international participation for Women in Fintech and Finance at Singapore in November 2019 in addition to Mega event planned in India. Highlights of the Event: Ms. Naina Lal Kidwai, is an independent director at Max Financial Services and senior Advisor at Advent Inter-national, would be Inaugurating the event followed by the Introduction of Womennovator by Tripti S Shinghal (CEO,KGS Advisors), Archana Gupta (KEI Industries Limited), Priyanka Raina (Gracia Raina Foundation), Mr. Pramod Sinha (Conclave Director & Head Hr & Corporate communication at SCOPE), Mr D K Agarwal (Senior vice president at PHDCCI), Dr Mahesh Y Reddy - Secretary General, PHDCCI. Ms. Milee Aishwarya ( Editorial Director-Ebury India and Random Business at Random House) and Gulzar Azad (Country Head Connectivity at Google India). Mr.Daniel Chuburu (Ambassador of Argentina), Gudmundur Arni Stefansson (Ambassador of Iceland), Jukka Holappa (Head of Cabinet and Secretary General at Office of the President of the Republic of Finland), Terrie Romano (Ontario Ministry of International Trade), Arunima Sen (Program Analyst,UN Women), Gargi Pareek (Market Advisor,Innovation Norway), Ms. Rakhee Bakshi {Broadcaster at Rajya Sabha TV, (Moderator) PWRPWR