Worldsteel elects Sajjan Jindal as treasurer; LN Mittal, TV Narendran as members

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Global body World Steel Association (worldsteel) on Thursday said it has elected JSW Steel CMD Sajjan Jindal as its treasurer. The association has also appointed Tata Steel MD T V Narendran and ArcelorMittal Chief L N Mittal as its members."The Board of Directors yesterday (Wednesday) elected ...new officers for 2018/2019 at the worldsteel General Assembly in Toyko, Japan. The new officers are elected for a one-year period," the global steel body said in a statement Thursday.The board has elected Andre Johannpeter, Executive VC of Gerdau S A, as the Chairman, the body said.YU Yong (Chairman HBIS Group) and Kosei Shindo (Representative Director, Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporation) have been elected to the post of Vice-Chairman.CMD of Indian steel giant JSW Steel, Sajjan Jindal, has been elected as the Treasurer of worldsteel, the statement said.The board, worldsteel said, also elected a 13-member Executive Committee.Jindal, Shindo, Yong and Johannpeter were also elected as the members of the committee.Tata Steel's Managing Director T V Narendran and NRI steel baron Lakshmi Niwas Mittal were also elected as a members.Besides, Wolfgang Eder of voestalpine AG, John Ferriola of Nucor Corporation and Koji Kakigi of JFE Steel Corporation were elected to the committee as members.Alexey Mordashov of Severstal (PAO), Roger Newport of AK Steel Corporation, Paolo Rocca of Techint Group and Edwin Basson from the worldsteel have been elected to the executive committee.worldsteel members represent approximately 85 per cent of the world's steel production, including over 160 steel producers with 9 of the 10 largest steel companies, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes. PTI ABI BAL