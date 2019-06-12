Would have have killed rapist had I the power: BJP's Kanpur MP

Kanpur (UP) Jun 12 (PTI) Terming rapes of underage girls as "inhuman acts", BJP's new Kanpur MP Satyadev Pachauri Wednesday said had he the power to punish, he would have killed rapists. Addressing a public function here, Pachauri said it is one thing to let off those committing petty crimes and violating traffic rules, but "quite another" to take heinous crimes lightly."I will ask police to let off those caught violating traffic rules but would never ask them to let off those committing murders," he added.The Kanpur MP also vouched for the prompt administration and stern treatment of criminals under the BJP government."Every police officer is performing his duty honestly. DMs (district magistrates), SSPs (senior superintendents), IGs (inspector generals) and DG (director general of police) are all doing their best," he said."Now that the BJP government is in power, these things are taken seriously and criminals are dealt with iron hands," he added."It is difficult for the officers to work properly under uncooperative and negative governments but in the BJP's government everything runs smoothly," he claimed. PTI CORR ABN RAXRAX