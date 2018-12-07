WOW air commences direct services to Iceland

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Iceland's low-cost long-haul airline WOW air, Friday started direct flights between the national capital and Reykjavik. The airline said it would operate three weekly flights from New Delhi, connecting passengers to North America and Europe through their hub at Reykjavik, Iceland's capital. The inaugural flight was flagged off Friday from the Indira Gandhi International Airport here. WOW air India's Managing Director Kiran Jain said the response received from India has been overwhelming. "Our ultra-low fares reflect the need for affordable travel from India to transatlantic destinations," she noted. Referring to the fares offered by the airline, she also said, "there is no cheaper way to get to North America and Canada" from India. "You pay for what you use", she added. Responding to queries, Kiran Jain said that as the business develops and if it sees the need for code share then the airline would look at it. At present, WOW air is looking to grow its business from Delhi and then a decision would be taken, based on aircraft acquisition plans, for other stations. The carrier is in the middle of restructuring its entire network, she said.WOW air operates A320, A321, and Airbus A330 planes, as per a release. PTI RAM DRR