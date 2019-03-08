WPC relaxing import norms for telecom products to expedite launches in India: COAI

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Telecom industry body COAI Friday said the decision of DoT's spectrum wing WPC to exempt mobile devices and other equipment from pre-import approvals will make India an attractive destination for product launches.The Wireless Planning and Coordination (WPC) on February 26 waived the requirement for obtaining Equipment Type Approval (ETA) for tests, prototypes, samples and pre-launch units of wireless equipment operating in the licence exempted band in India. This category includes mobile phones, laptops, electronic notepads, smart watches, short range devices and accessories, microphones, speakers, headphones, earphones, printers, scanners, cameras, testing and measurement equipment."These notifications are noteworthy and a major step towards strengthening Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) in the country. This decision of DoT and WPC will definitely facilitate a timely and hassle free import process of sample devices for various testing and R&D purposes," COAI Director General Rajan Mathews said in a statement.Mobile phone companies were required to take approvals for even sample devices which they showed to the public for announcing launches.The order allowed ETA through self-declaration for commercial and finished products.It added that self-declaration from an importer or authorised Indian representative may be treated as sufficient evidence to process such clearances by the customs and central excise authorities."This will also help equipment manufacturers in timely launching of their new products in India, thereby making the Indian market more attractive to launch new devices," Mathews saidCOAI now hopes that such reforms would continue and issues surrounding import of equipment would be resolved with scrapping of licence currently required for import of telecom equipment by licensed operators, he added. PTI PRS ABMABM