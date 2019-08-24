WPP Foundation Wins Multiple Accolades at Asia's Best CSR Practices Awards, Singapore 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Best CSR Practices Awards Innovative CSR Practices Rama Iyer, Director General, WPP Foundation won the CSR Leadership AwardWPP Foundation, the CSR entity of WPP India won multiple awards at the Asia's Best CSR Practices Awards in Singapore. The accolades include Best CSR Practices Award and Innovative CSR Practices Awards. In addition, Rama Iyer, Director General, WPP Foundation, was awarded CSR Leadership Award. The awards recognise WPP Foundations contribution towards the Indian society via its Education to Livelihood (E2L) Program and the winners were chosen based on several key factors, which included the quality of their CSR projects, their approach and impact on society. On winning the award, Rama Iyer, Director General, WPP Foundation, said, We are proud to be recognised at Asias Best CSR Practices Awards, which honours some of the finest organisations within this region. This recognition reaffirms our efforts and the role played in the lives of our children and their journeys from their education to livelihood. A big thank you to several salient players within my team at the WPP India Foundation, and the continuous support from WPP. As we open many more doors of opportunities for our children. I also thank our true winners our children, who make us stronger and bring much joy to us through it all. WPP India CSR Foundations Education to Livelihood programme (E2L) takes on an evidence-based approach in developing frameworks to facilitate successful implementation. The Foundations key initiatives include improving educational outcomes in literacy and numeracy, with a focus on opening young minds to the world of digital innovation. The Foundation also inculcates in youth a sense of confidence and gender equality as well as train their mindsets and habits for future livelihoods, through counselling, sport, dance and music.About the WPP India CSR Foundation WPP is a creative transformation company that builds better futures for its clients through the integrated services of communications, experience, commerce and technology. WPP India launched WPP India CSR Foundation in 2015. The vision is to help 20,000+ underserved children and youth in achieving their true potential in their education and careers. WPP Foundation is committed to a common CSR vision of opening doors for every child and youth from vulnerable and marginalised communities through our holistic child development programmes that focus on education, life skills and job-readiness training. The Foundation also inculcates in youth a sense of confidence and gender equality as well as train their mindsets and habits for future livelihoods, through counselling, sport, dance and music.To ensure retention among the youth they support, they provide access to health education and health services.In a remarkably short span, the E2L program has been able to: Help over 70% children secure their future through employment or higher education Reduce dropout rates to less than 3% Initiate better health standards Double the ability of coding Reduce gender discrimination Increase literacy & numeracy Increase confidence levels As testimony to its sustained efforts to drive positive social impact, WPP Foundation has been recognised with awards including Special Category Award for Livelihood at India International CSR Awards, 2018, Award for Best Business Campaign and Communication in CSR at the National Excellence in CSR Congress and Awards, 2018, Award for the Best CSR Impact Initiative at the National Excellence in CSR Congress and Awards, 2018 and National Recognition for Excellence in CSR at the 5th NHRDN-BIMTECH CSR Summit, 2018. They also won a Special Commendation at the Golden Peacock Awards for CSR in January 2019. The WPP Foundation has also won regional awards like Golden Globe Tigers Awards, Malaysia, 2019 for Best CSR Practices and Innovative CSR Practices. The Foundation was recognised globally at the International CSR Excellence Awards, London, 2019 for its CSR Initiatives and Socio-Economic Activities.