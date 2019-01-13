Wreath-laying ceremony held for soldier killed along LoC in J-K

Jammu, Jan 13 (PTI) A wreath-laying ceremony was held Sunday to pay tributes to an Army jawan killed along with an officer in an IED blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. The ceremony was held at northern command headquarters at Udhampur. Rifleman Jiwan Gurung, 24, along with Major Shahi Dharan V Nair, 33, was killed on Friday in an IED explosion in Naushera sector of Rajouri district. After the wreath-laying ceremony, Gurung's mortal remains were Sunday transported from Udhampur to Delhi by a service aircraft, a defence spokesman said. The body will be taken to Bagdogra in West Bengal from Delhi through a civil flight and then by road to his home town Darjeeling, the spokesman said. The mortal remains of Nair were flown to his home town in Pune for last rites Saturday after tributes were paid to him at Rajouri garrison and technical airport here. PTI TAS DPBDPB