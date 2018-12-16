Wreath laying ceremony organised at war memorial in HP's Dharamshala

Shimla, Dec 16 (PTI) A wreath laying ceremony was organised Sunday at the war memorial in Dharamshala on the 47th anniversary of Vijay Diwas, marking India's military victory over Pakistan in 1971 war, a defence spokesperson said. General Officer Commanding of the Rising Star Corps Lt General Y V K Mohan laid the wreath alongwith ex-servicemen, he said, adding that floral tributes were also paid to the slain jawans by a large number of civilians and NCC cadets.A weapon and equipment display is already on at the war memorial to motivate youth during the ongoing three-day event as part of Vijay Diwas celebrations.The display will continue on Monday, he said. PTI DJI DPB