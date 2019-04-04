Wreckage of World War-II era US Air Force aircraft found in Arunachal

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Wreckage of a World War-II era US Air Force aircraft, buried under five feet of snow, has been found in Arunachal Pradesh's Roing district, the Indian Army said Thursday.A 12-member Army patrol, along with a police representative, recovered the aircraft remains which was covered with thick undergrowth on March 30. The patrol team located the World War-II vintage US Air Force aircraft in Roing district, buried under five feet of snow, the Army said in a statement."Based on the information received from local trekkers of Lower Dibang district through police, a special patrol of army was sent to locate the wreckage in a remote location, 30 km from Roing," it said.The patrol moved cross country for 30 km in thick jungles and snow covered areas for eight days to trace the wreckage."The region had seldom been ventured by anyone in the past and is even obscured from air due to thick foliage," it added. PTI KND KJKJ