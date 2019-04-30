Writer Business Services Achieves CMMi Maturity Rating of Level 5 for its Services

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, April 30, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Writer Business Services Ltd. has announced that they have been appraised for CMMi SVC 1.3 Level 5 of the CMMi Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMi) for their Secure Storage Services, Business Process Services and Digital Solutions. The appraisal was performed by KPMG and is based on the Standard CMMI Appraisal Method for Process Improvement (SCAMPI) Ver 1.3, developed by CMMI Institute, USA.(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/839719/Writer_Information_Logo.jpg )An appraisal at Maturity Level 5 indicates that the organisation is performing at an 'optimising' level. At this level, it's more about focusing on process improvement. The certification enables the delivery centers to assure clients they're with the best people, processes, and tools for project execution and demonstrates the company's commitment to excellence.Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Satya Mohan Yanambaka, CEO - Writer Information, said, "We are elated to receive the CMMi level 5 rating, which strongly validates Writer Information's commitment to continual process improvement and reinforces our untiring efforts to benchmark ourselves with global standards. The CMMi Level 5, v1.3 appraisal is a testament to the dedication of our team members when it comes to focusing on quality and process driven approach to deliver world-class services. This appraisal is a milestone for our achievements and will motivate us to further our service delivery model to address the demands of global markets efficiently and deliver improved solutions with a competitive edge to our esteemed customers."The CMMi model is administered by the CMMi Institute, a subsidiary of ISACA. It was developed at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) USA and is considered one of the most widely accepted and adopted process improvement approaches by Service Industry worldwide.Writer Information has previously earned certifications and affiliations trusted by global clients like Prism International, ISO 15489-1:2016, PCI DSS v 3.2, Arma International, BSI, amongst others.About Writer Information Writer Information is a top-tier Information Management and Solutions company in existence since 1987 and trusted by the best of enterprises. Writer Information services include Business Process Services, Secured Storage Services, Cloud and Data Center Services and a portfolio of Digital Solutions in Enterprise Content Management and Healthcare. Writer Information has grown into one of the largest and most comprehensive Information Management Company, globally.For more information, visit https://www.writerinformation.com/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/writer-information1987/Source: Writer Information PWRPWR