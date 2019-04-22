Writer Information Receives ISO 15489-1:2016 Certification

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, April 22, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Writer Information, one of the most trusted Records Management entities in India, announced today that their Secured Storage Services have been assessed and certified by BSI Group India for ISO 15489-1: 2016. This certification has been assessed by BSI Group India Private Limited covering the scope: The provision of Creation, Inventorisation, Packing & Pickup, Storage, Retrieval, Refiling, Destruction, Digitization, and management of Information, Documents, Records and its Metadata in the system for SSS (Secured Storage Services) Business.(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/839719/Writer_Information_Logo.jpg)Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Veer Sappadla, Chief Operation Officer (COO) said, "This certification confirms that our quality management system consistently delivers outstanding services and helps us accomplish our goals at the highest levels of efficiency. We feel the constant need to deliver innovative and customer-focused solutions with continuous improvements to our processes.""This certification is one more endorsement for Writer Information in our continuous pursuit and commitment to Quality as a culture. Writer Information has always maintained high standards in service quality and this certification will strengthen our commitment to meet our end customer needs, as well as our dedication to making the organization continuously reinventing our quality goals," said Mr. Satyamohan Yanambaka, Chief Executive Officer, Writer Information.ISO 15489-1:2016 applies to the creation, capture, and management of records regardless of structure or form, in all types of industries/sectors and technological environments, over time. It applies to the management of records, in all formats or media, created or received by any public or private organization in the conduct of its activities, or any individual with a duty to create and maintain records, records policies, procedures, systems and processes, quality process framework, and on the design and implementation of a records system.The company has previously earned certifications and affiliations trusted by global clients like Prism International, CMMI Level3, PCI DSS v 3.2, Arma International, BSI, amongst others.About Writer InformationWriter Information is a top-tier Information Management and Solutions company in existence since 1987 and trusted by the best of enterprises. Writer Information services include Business Process Services, Secured Storage Services, Cloud and Data Center Services and a portfolio of Digital Solutions in Enterprise Content Management and Healthcare. Writer Information has grown into one of the largest and most comprehensive Information Management Company, globally.For more information, visit https://www.writerinformation.com/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/writer-information1987/Source: Writer Information PWRPWR