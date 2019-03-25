Writer Information Successfully Opens its End-to-end Contact Centre at Mahape, Navi Mumbai

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, March 25, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Following months of strategic planning and development, Writer Information has announced the opening of its new Contact Centre in Mahape, Navi Mumbai, India. This state-of-the-art centre will act as one of the foremost facilities providing communication as well as collaboration technology, enabling the digital workplace and delivering exceptional customer experiences. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/839719/Writer_Information_Logo.jpg)The contact centre currently handles a well-known insurance company's complete end-to-end processes, pan India. This facility in Mahape is a full-fledged contact centre with both inbound and outbound scope, handling calls related to every possible issue, from onboarding the customers to addressing their queries.Right from hiring the employees, to training them; be it soft skills, behaviour patterns or product processes, this facility scores 100 percent when it comes to adhering to the client's data security policies. Designed strategically, while abiding by physical and fire safety norms, this contact centre houses a server room, locker room, games room and cafeteria, along with the calling bay.Sona Talwar, Business Unit Head, Digital Solutions, Writer Information, said, "The entire journey in terms of laying the first brick, to seeing the entire facility go live is very dear to all of us in the team. We have diligently worked with the client team for an entire month to ensure we're compliant in terms of every security measure that they abide by.""The client is confident of our services delivered through value innovation and platforms that enable building the best solutions to take customer experiences to the next level. And, this will help us achieve deliver superior results in years to come," added Sona Talwar.Commenting on the new contact centre, Mr. Satya Mohan, CEO, Writer Information, said, "Our investment in this new contact centre underlines our commitment to diversify the channels through which we reach out to our customers. We aim to offer innovative insurance solutions to a diverse range of clients, which we are planning to amplify through artificial intelligence, cloud and communications technologies to deliver the very best in customer experience."Writer Information aims to be a market leader in this sector, with many such contact centres and business process units for mission-critical outsourced services through cutting-edge technologies, skilled workforce, structured training facilities, and a focus on innovation and growth.About Writer Information: Writer Information is a leading Information Management and Solutions Company in existence since 1987 and trusted by the best of enterprises. Writer Information services include Business Process Services, Secured Storage Services, Cloud & Data Center Services and a portfolio of Digital Solutions in Enterprise content management & Healthcare. Writer Information has grown into India's largest and most comprehensive Information Management Company and one of the fastest growing in Asia.For more information, visit http://www.writerinformation.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/writer-information1987Source: Writer Information PWRPWR