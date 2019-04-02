Writer Mark Boal sets up first TV project with 'Intelligence'

Los Angeles, Apr 2 (PTI) Mark Boal, the writer of films such as "Hurt Locker" and "Zero Dark Thirty", is all set to venture into the television arena with spy thriller "Intelligence".The 46-year-old scribe, who most recently worked on Netflix's feature "Triple Frontier", will write and direct the show, which has landed a series commitment from Showtime, reported Variety.The show will explore real stories from around the world, including secret inner workings of power and how espionage intersects with politics, finance, media and Silicon Valley.The first season will look into the behind-the-scenes history that led to the 2016 US Presidential election. The follow-up seasons will explore major world events through the lens of covert operations.The show is a co-production between Showtime and Michael Ellenberg's Media Res studio. Boal will also executive produce alongside Hugo Lindgren, Megan Ellison, Alan Poul and Jason Horwitch. PTI RB RB