Writer Relocations Acquires BTR International, a UK Based Corporate Relocation Company

MUMBAI, February 21, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Writer Relocations, a leading international moving services company in India, announced today that they have signed an agreement and completed the acquisition of BTR International, a UK-based provider of corporate relocation solutions, to bring quality assured global capability and relocation expertise to HR and mobility professionals seeking support in managing a global workforce. Writer Relocations is an established player and has a strong presence in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East continents and this acquisition of BTR International will extend Writer Relocations' direct presence in Europe.On this occasion, Mr. Garfield de Souza, M.D., said, "In a constantly evolving market environment, staying ahead of the curve, and planning accordingly is key for business survival. The UK removals industry was forecasted to generate revenue of 1 billion in 2018 and this acquisition blends our domain expertise, cutting-edge technology, and quality standards for deeper market penetration and ensures best-in-class mobility practices for our clients to focus on building a global workforce across developed and emerging markets."Mr. Lee Brewin, CEO, BTR International, was upbeat on the acquisition and said, "The merger with Writer Relocations will hold the company in good stead as global changes in workforce, nature of work, skills to drive growth, and information shall shape the future of internationally focused companies and help design mobility programmes fit for the future. The benefits of this acquisition will not only extend to our clients but also our employees who will shares values of Commitment, Ownership, Passion, Integrity & Passion from the Writer organisation."The collaboration of Writer Relocations and BTR addresses the growing importance of improving the employee mobility programme, which is a top consideration for HR professionals and organizations for an enhanced employee experience.About Writer RelocationsFor nearly 7 decades, Writer Relocations has been the preferred partner of choice for Businesses and Consumers to meet their relocation requirements. With over 16,000 relocations delivered annually, Writer Relocations is there throughout the journey of the individual and the corporation; through its award-winning services in Moving (International & Domestic), Visa & Immigration, Destination Services, Consulting & Assignment Services, and Commercial Moving. Writer Relocations has a global footprint through its direct presence in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe as well as over 360 network partners around the world.For more information, please visit https://www.writerrelocations.com/https://www.btrinternational.co.uk/