Writers Association of India Launched at Asian Academy of Arts

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NOIDA, India, January 9, 2019/PRNewswire/ --A powerful national level meet of writers took place at the Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT) Marwah Studios, Film City, Noida, which was organized by the International Chamber of Media And Entertainment Industry. Several writers from all over India representing their fraternity discussed and came to the conclusion that an active and a central body needs to be created to look into the interest of writers. More than 50 writers who were present at the writers' meet formed the Writers Association of India. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655519/AAFT_Logo.jpg )"I am obliged to be the President of this beautiful organization where writers from all over India can join without any charge. The membership is open and available to any writer irrespective of age," said Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Asian Education Group."We will be organizing workshops, seminars, interaction programs, talks, book releases, book readings, Festivals and if possible will also promote publishing of books," added Dr. Marwah in his speech."We will also provide platform to writers to express themselves with a special program on Radio Noida 107.4FM and MSTV and Country And Politics - a weekly tabloid," said Dr. Sandeep Marwah enthusiastically.Sushil Bharti has been nominated as the Secretary to the organization and Viney Kumar, Rajiv Mathur, Haripriya Thakur, Sheerya Katyal, Sheenu Dhamija and Guneet Kaur from Marwah Studios will support the cause of writing.Prominent people like Budhinath Mishr, Dr. Rama Singh, Divik Ramesh, Asha Shelly, Pratibha Johri, Prem Bhardhwaj Gianbhikshu, Archna Chaturvedi, Rajheshwar Vashisht Mridula Tandon, Lavleen Thadani, Poonam Matia and many more writers were present at the meet.Later, Dr. Sandeep Marwah honored all the writers with the life membership of World Peace Development And Research Foundation of Asian Academy of Arts. All were invited to submit their write-ups to publish in the forthcoming book, and Global Literary Festival.About AAFT AAFT is the premiere film & television institute of India. AAFT - Asian Academy of Film and Television is one of the first ten best film schools of the world. For more information, visit: http://www.aaft.com. Source: Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT) PWRPWR