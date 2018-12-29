Wyatt Russell, Meredith Hagner are engaged

Los Angeles, Dec 29 (PTI) "Lodge 29" actor Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner got engaged in Colorado over the Christmas holiday.Hagner shared the news on Instagram. "The love of my dang life proposed to me," the "Set It Up" actor, 31, wrote in the caption. "He is the best guy in the world."Hagner also shared the details of the proposal, "It was an epic surprise surrounded by our closest family and I would give the proposal 5 stars on yelp!"The duo started dating during the filming of 2016 movie "Folk Hero & Funny Guy". Russell's parents Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn also fell in love while shooting "Swing Shift" in 1983. PTI SHDSHD