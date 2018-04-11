Wyndham Hotel Group adds by Wyndham label to its brands

to nine signature economy and midscale brands New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Hospitality major Wyndham Hotel Group has said it is uniting its signature lodging brands including Days Inn, Howard Johnson and Ramada by adding by Wyndham suffix to their names. Beginning April 16, the updated brand names and logos will appear across the companys digital placements from brand websites to mobile sites and third-party listings, Wyndham said in a statement. Brands adding the by Wyndham hallmark also include Super 8, Travelodge, AmericInn, Baymont, Ramada Encore, Dolce, Dazzler, Esplendor, and Trademark.

All such brands together represent 7,074 properties across the globe. In a world with thousands of hotel brands available, guests look to names they trust, Wyndhams global brands senior vice president Lisa Checchio said. PTI AKT SA